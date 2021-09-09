Independent news has never been so important.

“Humane”: Yale Historian Samuel Moyn on “How the United States Abandoned Peace and Reinvented War”

StorySeptember 09, 2021
In his new book, Yale historian Samuel Moyn explores whether the push to make U.S. wars more “humane” by banning torture and limiting civilian casualties has helped fuel more military interventions around the world. He looks in detail at the role of President Obama in expanding the use of drones even as he received the Nobel Peace Prize. “What happened after 2001 is that, in the midst of an extremely brutal war on terror, a new kind of war emerged. … It was important to Americans to see their wars fought more humanely,” says Moyn. “Even though this represents a kind of progress, it also helped Americans sustain war and helped make the war on terror endless.” Moyn’s new book is “Humane: How the United States Abandoned Peace and Reinvented War.”

Guests
  • Samuel Moyn
    author and professor of law and history at Yale University.

