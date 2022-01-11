The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the United States has soared to its highest level of the pandemic, with over 142,000 patients — surpassing even last winter’s peak. The grim milestone came as the U.S. reported over 1.4 million new infections Monday — the highest daily case count of any nation so far. Nearly 1,700 U.S. deaths were reported Monday. The crisis has pushed states to mobilize National Guard teams, as hospitals delay or cancel elective surgeries and in some cases impose crisis standards of care. This is New York City emergency room physician Dr. Rahul Sharma.

Dr. Rahul Sharma: “The majority of patients who are getting admitted are high-risk patients who are unvaccinated or who are elderly, who have comorbidities like cancer, liver/heart failure, underlying respiratory issues or diabetes. Now, while the disease is milder, it’s also much more transmissible.”

On Monday, the Biden administration said U.S. insurers must reimburse the cost of up to eight at-home coronavirus test kits per member, per month, beginning on Saturday. In Chicago, schools are back in session today despite soaring rates of community spread. Chicago’s teachers’ union agreed to return to classrooms after winning an agreement on enhanced COVID-19 testing in schools.