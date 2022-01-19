The Omicron-fueled COVID surge is leading to record cases and tightened measures across some Asian nations. Japan is reimposing curbs on restaurants and bars starting Friday, as Tokyo reported its highest daily caseload today.

In the Philippines, new data released by the government statistics office says the number of overall COVID deaths could be around 105,000, double the health department’s official death toll. The Philippines has reported record-breaking daily case numbers this week.

In Hong Kong, authorities started confiscating small animals from pet shops after announcing it would cull some 2,000 hamsters and other small mammals after a dozen of imported hamsters tested positive for COVID-19.

Indian authorities say COVID cases reached an eight-month high today, with over 280,000 new infections, though authorities say they are still a few weeks away from seeing the full impact of the current surge on hospitalizations and deaths.