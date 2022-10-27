The United Nations is warning that countries around the world are falling far short of their pledges to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, putting the world on course for catastrophic global heating. An assessment by the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change released on Wednesday found that pledges by countries to slash emissions nearly in half by 2030 are far below that goal, with the world on track to see emissions rise by more than 10% this decade. Without a change in course, the U.N. warns the planet is on track to see an average temperature rise of up to 2.9 degrees Celsius — or more than 5 degrees Fahrenheit — by the end of the century. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke with the BBC Wednesday, less than two weeks before the COP27 U.N. climate summit opens in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

Secretary-General António Guterres: “Climate change is the crisis of our lifetime. It’s the defining issue of today’s world. So, climate change remains a central priority in everything we do. … If we are not able to reverse the present trend that is leading the catastrophe in the world, we will be doomed.”

The U.N. also issued a warning Wednesday over the three greenhouse gasses that contribute most to global heating. Atmospheric levels of carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide all hit record levels this year. Methane saw its biggest year-over-year increase.