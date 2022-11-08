It’s Election Day in the United States. The pivotal midterm elections will determine who controls the House and Senate, as well as many statehouses. A record 43 million people cast their ballots early. The Pennsylvania Senate race between Democrat John Fetterman and the Trump-backed Mehmet Oz is one of today’s most closely watched contests. On Monday, Fetterman filed a federal lawsuit in an effort to have mail-in ballots be counted even if they are undated or improperly dated. Meanwhile, Republicans have sued to disqualify thousands of mail-in ballots in key swing states including Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

On Monday, President Biden warned the future of democracy is at risk.