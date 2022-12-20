In Iran, the body of a 23-year-old protester who recently died in police custody showed signs of severe torture, according to his family. The body of Hamed Salahshoor, who was a taxi driver, was exhumed by his family after security forces buried him, claiming he died of a heart attack after he was detained in late November and disappeared for four days. After viewing his remains, Salahshoor’s family said his face was smashed; his nose, jaw and chin broken; and that he had stitches going from his neck to his navel and over his kidneys.

This comes as the parents of a young man are pleading for their son’s life as he faces execution over his involvement in anti-government protests. The father of Mehdi Mohammad Karami appealed to Iranian officials in a video posted on social media.

Mashallah Karami: “I’m pleading desperately for judicial authorities, for Mr. Ejei himself, to remove this death sentence from my son’s case.”

Amnesty International warns that at least 26 people are at risk of being executed for participating in the mass protests that have taken over the streets of Iran since September.