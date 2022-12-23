In Ukraine, a Russian-installed local official in the occupied Kherson region has been killed in a car bomb explosion. Video posted on social media shows the vehicle containing Andrey Shtepa and one other person engulfed in flames on Thursday. Russian news sources blamed the blast on “Ukrainian saboteurs.”

Elsewhere, the former head of the Russian space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, said Thursday he was injured by shrapnel and required surgery after Ukrainian shells hit a hotel where he was staying in Donetsk.

Ukrainian authorities in the eastern city of Kramatorsk say Russian missiles flattened an empty boarding school. Nearby residents say the attack blew out the windows of their apartments.