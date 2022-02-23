The United States and other nations have imposed new sanctions on Russia after President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine which the Kremlin recognized as independent. President Biden warned Tuesday Putin was gearing up for a “massive military attack” on Ukraine.

President Joe Biden: “This is the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, as he indicated and asked permission to be able to do from his Duma. … Russia has moved supplies of blood and medical equipment into position on their border. You don’t need blood unless you plan on starting a war.”

U.S. sanctions will target Russian financial institutions, sovereign debt and Russian elites. Biden said the U.S. has “no intention of fighting Russia” but announced it was sending more troops and arms to Baltic countries, including F-35 fighter jets and Apache helicopters. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called off a planned Thursday meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, calling the latest escalation a “rejection of diplomacy.” Other nations, including the U.K., Australia, Canada and Japan, and the European Union also announced penalties against Russia. On Tuesday, Germany halted approval of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Ukraine has called a nationwide state of emergency and told its citizens residing in Russia to leave “immediately.” President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier this week Ukraine will not cede any territory to Russia and is calling on its allies to further ramp up pressure against Putin’s government.