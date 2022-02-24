At least two district attorneys from Texas’s largest counties say they will refuse to comply with an order by Republican Governor Greg Abbott to investigate gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youth as “child abuse.” Abbott’s directive to state agencies says parents of trans children receiving the often lifesaving care should be investigated and that anyone — including doctors, nurses and teachers — who fails to report the treatment to authorities could face criminal liability. Medical groups, rights groups and families slammed Texas’s latest attack on LGBTQ+ youth. Last year Texas joined other Republican-led states in banning transgender youth from participating in school sports.

Earlier this month, South Dakota’s Republican Governor Kristi Noem signed a similar law for South Dakotan trans athletes. She came under fire this week when she refused to acknowledge how anti-trans legislation was impacting her own constituents.

Kyle Ireland: “There is a statistic circulating around right now that 90% of South Dakota’s LGBTQ community is diagnosed with either anxiety or depression. Why do you think that is?”

Gov. Kristi Noem: “I don’t know. That makes me sad, and we should figure it out.”

Meanwhile, Florida’s new anti-LGBTQ education bill, known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, has advanced in the state House and is scheduled for a final vote in the House today. The bill would ban discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.