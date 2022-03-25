President Biden has warned Russia against using chemical, biological or nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Speaking to reporters from Brussels Thursday, Biden was asked what the U.S. would do if Vladimir Putin ordered his forces to deploy weapons of mass destruction.

President Joe Biden: “We would respond. We would respond if he uses it. The nature of the response would depend on the nature of the use.”

Biden also said the U.S. will expand its sanctions on Russia, targeting members of the Russian parliament and weapons contractors. Today President Biden travels to Poland to meet with U.S. troops along NATO’s eastern flank, near the border with Ukraine.