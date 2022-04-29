In Washington, D.C., President Biden has asked Congress for an additional $33 billion in economic and military assistance to Ukraine. His request came as Congress voted overwhelmingly to revive the Lend-Lease Act that the U.S. used to arm its allies during World War II. Biden’s latest request includes $20 billion to purchase new weapons, including anti-tank and anti-air systems, helicopters, drones, grenade launchers and millions of rounds of ammunition. Speaking from the White House, Biden rejected charges that the U.S. is using Ukraine to wage a “proxy war” against Russia.

President Joe Biden: “We’re not attacking Russia; we’re helping Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression. And just as Putin chose to launch this brutal invasion, he could make the choice to end this brutal invasion. Russia is the aggressor, no if, ands or buts about it.”

CodePink’s Medea Benjamin noted Biden’s call for $33 billion for Ukraine is over half the entire budget of the State Department and USAID. Benjamin called Biden’s request “a down payment on World War III” and added, “We need diplomacy, not billions more in weapons!”