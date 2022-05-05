In Ukraine, air raid sirens sounded overnight in every region of the country as Russia’s military launched attacks that the Pentagon said were aimed at critical infrastructure. Russian bombs and shells fell on power plants, fuel and ammunition depots, railway stations — even an amusement park in Kharkiv, where one woman was injured by shrapnel. This comes as the Associated Press reports Russia’s bombing of a crowded theater in Mariupol on March 16 likely killed about 600 civilians who were sheltering inside — far more deaths than previously reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is calling for a prolonged truce to rescue about 200 civilians and Ukrainian fighters who remain holed up in a massive steel plant in Mariupol. Russia’s military claimed it would halt bombing the plant for three days to allow for a humanitarian corridor. Ukraine says Russia has reneged on similar pledges in the past.

In Moscow, the Kremlin has denied President Putin was preparing to formally declare war on Ukraine during a military parade scheduled for May 9.