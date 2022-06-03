President Biden’s remarks Thursday urging gun control came on another day of deadly gun violence across the United States. In Iowa, a man shot and killed two women in the parking lot of a church north of Des Moines Thursday before turning the gun on himself.

In Racine, Wisconsin, five people were wounded Thursday when shots were fired at a cemetery where mourners had gathered for a man killed by a police officer during a traffic stop last month.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, investigators have named the four people killed Wednesday after a gunman opened fire on a medical center before turning a gun on himself. Police say the shooter’s primary target was Dr. Preston Phillips, an African American surgeon who performed back surgery on the gunman less than two weeks ago. The shooter purchased the semiautomatic rifle used in the murder just three hours before he killed not only Dr. Phillips but another doctor, their receptionist, as well as a patient. The shooter also carried a semiautomatic pistol he had bought just days before.