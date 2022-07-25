As the war in Ukraine enters its sixth month, Russia and Ukraine signed deals on Friday to reopen Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea in an effort to increase grain exports. The deals were brokered by the United Nations and Turkey. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres praised the development.

Secretary-General António Guterres: “And let there be no doubt: This is an agreement for the world. It will bring relief for developing countries on the edge of bankruptcy and the most vulnerable people on the edge of famine.”

On Saturday, just a day after the deal was reached, Russia attacked the Black Sea port of Odessa. Ukraine said the missile attack damaged infrastructure, including a grain warehouse. Russia said the missiles were targeting Ukrainian military assets, including a docked warship and a warehouse housing U.S.-supplied anti-ship missiles. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky decried the attack on Odessa as “barbarism” and said it “destroyed the very possibility” of dialogue with Russia.

In related news, some U.S. lawmakers are calling on the Pentagon to send military advisers to Ukraine. Republican Michael Waltz of Florida and Democrat Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey made the call after meeting with Zelensky in Kyiv on Saturday. The New York Times recently reported the CIA already has personnel inside Ukraine.