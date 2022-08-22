Singapore’s prime minister has announced plans to repeal a colonial-era law that criminalizes sex between men, but he voiced his continued opposition to same-sex marriage. Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong spoke Sunday at the country’s annual National Day Rally.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong: “For these reasons, the government will repeal Section 377A and decriminalize sex between men. I believe this is the right thing to do and something that most Singaporeans will now accept. … Hence, even as we repeal 377A, we will uphold and safeguard the institution of marriage. Under the law, only marriages between one man and one woman are recognized in Singapore.”

A coalition of LGBTQ+ groups in Singapore said the repeal of the colonial-era law was a “triumph of love over fear,” but they expressed disappointment over the continued ban on same-sex marriage.