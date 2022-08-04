In Washington, D.C., seven U.S. veterans and their allies were arrested outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday as they protested the military’s role in driving the climate crisis. A 2017 study found the Pentagon emits more greenhouse gases than many of the world’s countries, including Sweden and Portugal.

On Wednesday, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres slammed oil and gas company greed, saying governments should tax profits made after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed fuel prices to new highs. Guterres said the largest fossil fuel companies earned nearly $100 billion in profits during the first quarter of this year alone.