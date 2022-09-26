Authorities in Colorado have released shocking video of a train crashing into a parked police car where a handcuffed woman was sitting inside alone. The incident occurred in Platteville, Colorado, on September 16. Police had arrested 20-year-old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez after a traffic stop. After officers drew a gun on her and placed her in handcuffs, they put her in a patrol car parked on the train tracks. In this police video released on Friday, a train can be heard blasting its horn before crashing into the car.

Yareni Rios-Gonzalez: “What’s going on? Why am I being arrested?”

Police officer 1: “We’ll explain everything in a second. … Tell you in a second.”

Yareni Rios-Gonzalez: “I’m so confused. Can I get my cellphone, please?”

Police officer 1: “Take a seat. I will get your cellphone for you. Take a seat.”

Police officer 2: “[bleep]! Move your car! Stay back!”

Police officer 1: “Lupton 346, patrol car was just hit by a train. Dispatch, Lupton 346, status medical emergent. The suspect was in the vehicle that was hit by the train.”

According to her attorney, Yareni Rios-Gonzalez suffered nine broken ribs, a fractured sternum and back and head injuries. The lawyer told The Denver Post, “She saw it coming and could hear the horn. She was trying to get the police officers’ attention, screaming at them. She tried unlocking the door. She had her hands behind her back and was frantically trying to unlock the door.”