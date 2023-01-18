Direct U.S. involvement in the war in Ukraine continues to escalate. On Tuesday, U.S. General Mark Milley, the chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, met the head of the Ukrainian military at a Polish military base. It was their first face-to-face meeting since the war began.

Meanwhile, about 100 Ukrainian troops have arrived in the United States for training at Fort Sill, a U.S. Army base in Oklahoma. The Pentagon said the training will focus on using the Patriot missile system. In related news, The New York Times has revealed the Pentagon has sent hundreds of thousands of artillery shells to Ukraine from a little-known U.S. stockpile of ammunition in Israel.