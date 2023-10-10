Israel’s military says it has retaken control of the Gaza separation barrier breached by Hamas and is laying landmines in the area. On Monday, an Israeli airstrike hit the Rafah border crossing in southern Gaza, temporarily closing the territory’s only link with Egypt. The crossing was reportedly struck again on Tuesday, injuring two people and leaving a crater obstructing the movement of people and supplies across the border. This comes after Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant vowed to completely cut off the Gaza Strip and its 2 million inhabitants from the outside world.

Yoav Gallant: “I have ordered a complete siege on the Gaza Strip. There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel. Everything is closed. We are fighting human animals, and we will act accordingly.”

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said he was “deeply distressed” by Israel’s siege of Gaza. The U.N.’s top human rights official wrote in response, “The imposition of sieges that endanger the lives of civilians by depriving them of goods essential for their survival is prohibited under international humanitarian law.”