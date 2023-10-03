Hi there,

Gunman Wearing MAGA Hat Shoots Indigenous Activist at New Mexico Protest over Conquistador Statue

StoryOctober 03, 2023
Image Credit: Instagram / @studio_1_eleven (right)

In New Mexico, a 23-year-old gunman wearing a red MAGA hat opened fire last week on Jacob Johns and other Indigenous activists opposing plans to reinstall a statue honoring the 16th century conquistador Juan de Oñate, New Mexico’s first colonial governor. Johns, the prominent climate activist, was airlifted from Española to an Albuquerque hospital and required emergency surgery. We speak with Malaya Peixinho, who participated in Thursday’s gathering, about how the statue of the colonial leader has divided the local community. “It is a really controversial thing to talk about Oñate,” says Peixinho, who believes funds for the statue could go to social programs instead. “That feels more important than funding a statue being resurrected.” The shooter, Ryan Martinez, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for shooting Johns and aiming the gun at Peixinho, who calls the charges “fair” and blames police for not intervening. “They didn’t show up for us,” says Peixinho.

Related Story

Guests

Please check back later for full transcript.

