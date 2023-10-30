Israeli tanks reached the outskirts of Gaza City after Israel carried out its most intense bombardment of the besieged Palestinian territory since October 7. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday a ground invasion had begun, and warned of a “long and difficult” campaign ahead. Gaza’s Health Ministry says Israeli attacks have killed more than 8,300 Palestinians, including nearly 3,500 children. Fears are growing of a possible strike on the al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City after Israel on Sunday ordered its “immediate” evacuation. Airstrikes have repeatedly struck near the hospital, where an estimated 14,000 Palestinians are sheltering.

On Sunday, internet and cellphone access was restored to parts of the Gaza Strip after Israel blacked out all communications for Gaza’s 2.3 million people. Most of Gaza remains without electricity, and tens of thousands — including pregnant people and babies — have been forced to drink brackish or contaminated water. The U.N. agency serving Palestinians says Gazans have reached their breaking point after more than three weeks of bombardments and total siege. Israeli strikes have killed at least 59 UNRWA employees, with many more believed to be trapped under the rubble.