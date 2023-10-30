Maine Mass Shooting Suspect Found Dead of Self-Inflicted Gunshot
In Maine, authorities on Friday discovered the body of the suspect in a mass shooting rampage at a bar and bowling alley that killed 18 people in Lewiston last week. Forty-year-old Robert Card died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot. His body was found in a trailer at a recycling facility in the nearby town of Lisbon two days after the shooting. He had reportedly recently been fired from the recycling center. A motive for the massacre is not known, though authorities say the shooter frequented the bar and bowling alley with his ex-girlfriend. Maine police were alerted last month that the Army reservist was a possible danger after he threatened to “shoot up” his military base. Local officials and residents of Lewiston expressed relief as they now reckon with the tragedy’s aftermath. Leroy Walker, a city councilor, is the father of one of the 18 victims, Joseph Walker.
Leroy Walker: “Joe is the only one that would come up and hug me and say, 'I love you, Dad. I love you, Dad.' And sometimes I’d say 'I love you' back. Sometimes I wouldn’t say that. And he’d say, 'I understand, Dad.' But I didn’t understand. I should have said it, I mean, a million times, because it ain’t gonna happen no more. And I got my other boys out there. When I see them, I’m going to tell them I love them. I miss him so much.”
Media Options