At least 45 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Al-Maghazi refugee camp Saturday. Al-Maghazi is located in the southern area in which Israel had told Gazans they should seek shelter to escape bombing up north. Photojournalist Mohammed Al-Aloul lost four of his five children and other family members in the attack on Al-Maghazi.

Mohammed al-Aloul: “The news began to trickle in slowly, telling me, 'Your daughter is wounded, your son is wounded.' I got in touch with colleagues at Al-Aqsa Hospital. I found my four children martyred: my only daughter; my oldest son Ahmed, the kind one, may God have mercy on him; Kenan, may God have mercy on him; Qais, may God have mercy on him.”

Israel continues to strike schools and health facilities in Gaza, including the areas around Al-Quds and Al-Shifa hospitals. Fresh strikes also took aim at the densely populated Jabaliya refugee camp Saturday, where Israeli killed dozens of residents.

Jabaliya resident 1: “I was standing here when three bombings happened. I carried a body and another decapitated body with my own hands.”