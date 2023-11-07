The United Nations warns a “tragedy of colossal proportions” is underway in the Gaza Strip, one month after Israel laid siege to the Palestinian territory and began a round-the-clock bombardment. On Monday, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres renewed his urgent call for an immediate ceasefire, citing the more than 10,000 Palestinians killed by Israel strikes. Over 4,000 of the dead are children.

Secretary-General António Guterres: “Gaza is becoming a graveyard for children. Hundreds of girls and boys are reportedly being killed or injured every day.”

Earlier today, the Israeli military ordered the immediate evacuation of Al-Rantisi Children’s Hospital in Gaza City. Israel already shelled the hospital two days ago and is threatening to bomb the building. After headlines, we’ll speak with the president and founder of the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, who established the Gaza Strip’s only pediatric cancer center at the hospital.

On Monday, Israel’s military admitted it struck a convoy of ambulances outside Al-Shifa Hospital last week. Those attacks killed 15 people and wounded dozens. This is Haneed Abdelhakim Saad, a patient who narrowly survived the assault.