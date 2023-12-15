In the Gaza Strip, at least 33 people were killed when Israel’s military struck a U.N. school in Khan Younis being used as a “shelter of last resort” for Palestinians expelled from their homes. Israeli raids also killed and wounded Palestinians at hospitals in Deir el-Balah, Khan Younis and in Gaza’s southernmost city of Rafah, where more than 1 million displaced Palestinians are sheltering. Abu Mohamad Klab was one of those gathered at the morgue in Rafah’s Abu Youssef al-Najjar Hospital Thursday. They had come to collect the bodies of loved ones killed by Israeli strikes.

Abu Mohamad Klab: “They are looking at the images, but no one is saying anything. The dead are all children, women and old people. They are not from the resistance. They are all civilians. You know the numbers of civilians, so why are you still silent? How long will you stay silent? Enough! Enough with this life!”

The death toll from Israel’s assaults on Gaza and the West Bank since October has topped 19,000. More than a third of those killed are children. An estimated 50,000 Palestinians have been injured.