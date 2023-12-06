Media Options
Guests
- Harjeet Singhhead of global political strategy with Climate Action Network and a campaigner with the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty, a global initiative to phase out fossil fuels and support a just transition.
Climate activist Harjeet Singh joins us for an update on the U.N. climate summit in Dubai, where fossil fuel lobbyists outnumber many countries’ delegations. “It is deeply, deeply problematic to see how fossil fuel lobbyists are taking over these climate talks,” he says, noting that climate activists’ fears of an industry takeover of the world’s foremost gathering for climate governance appear to have come true. “We can’t just allow fossil fuel industry to define what is going to happen here,” Singh warns, as financial interests continue to divert political energy away from decarbonization. Singh is the head of global political strategy with Climate Action Network and works on the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty, a global initiative to phase out fossil fuels and support a just transition.
