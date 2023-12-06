Media Options
- Vladimir Slivyakco-chair for the leading Russian environmental organization Ecodefense.
As Vladimir Putin arrives in Abu Dhabi but does not plan to attend the COP28 summit in Dubai, we speak with Vladimir Slivyak, co-chair for the leading Russian environmental organization Ecodefense, about the climate impact of Russia’s war on Ukraine and the renewed push at the summit to expand nuclear power. “When you promote nuclear power, you have to understand it’s diverting resources from renewable energy, and renewable energy is the real, most efficient answer to climate change,” says Slivyak. He also discusses how the collapse of civil society in Russia has pushed him and other social activists to leave the country.
Please check back later for full transcript.
