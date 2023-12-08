Media Options
Guests
- Jacob JohnsHopi and Akimel O’odham environmental defender and a member of the US Climate Action Network leading the Indigenous Wisdom Keepers delegation at COP28.
Broadcasting from COP28 in Dubai, we speak with Jacob Johns, a Hopi and Akimel O’odham environmental defender who is leading the Indigenous Wisdom Keepers delegation at COP28. This is his first interview after surviving being shot in the chest by a far-right agitator in September. Johns and other Indigenous activists were holding a vigil opposing plans to reinstall a statue honoring the 16th century Spanish conquistador Juan de Oñate in Española, New Mexico, when a 23-year-old shooter wearing a red MAGA hat fired on the crowd. Johns says he died in the airlift on the way to the hospital and is still dealing with medical issues from the shooting, but wanted to come to the climate summit to share Indigenous wisdom with the world. “We as Indigenous people understand that as the old world dies, that a new one is created and that we must focus on that creation process.”
Please check back later for full transcript.
