Turkey says it is wrapping up rescue operations in all but two provinces, two weeks after a pair of massive earthquakes and their aftershocks devastated Turkey and neighboring Syria. The death toll now tops 46,000 and is expected to keep rising as more bodies are discovered.

This weekend, Ghanaian soccer star Christian Atsu was confirmed as one of the victims. Thirty-one-year-old Atsu played for a Turkish club and previously for teams in Saudi Arabia and Britain. Christian Atsu’s body was repatriated to Ghana as tributes poured in, with his former soccer clubs in the U.K. holding a minute’s applause before their weekend games.

Meanwhile, a union representing architects and engineers in Turkey has condemned the government and local authorities for ignoring their warnings about issues with building construction and their pleas for stronger regulations.