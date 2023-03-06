The International Atomic Energy Agency and Iran have agreed to increase cooperation and monitoring of nuclear activities, following a visit by the IAEA chief, Rafael Grossi, to Tehran.

Rafael Grossi: “What we have agreed is on a number of concrete actions, like accesses that we are going to have to information and places. … I believe that an improvement, a marked improvement, at least in terms of my dialogue with the Iranian government, has been registered.”

The agreement offered a glimmer of hope following recent reports Iran successfully enriched uranium to near weapons-grade level and amid stalled talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which the U.S. withdrew from in 2018 under President Trump.