Federal authorities have arrested a 21-year-old Massachusetts man over the recent leak of highly classified Pentagon intelligence documents. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the arrest on Thursday.

Attorney General Merrick Garland: “Today, the Justice Department arrested Jack Douglas Teixeira in connection with an investigation into alleged unauthorized removal, retention and transmission of classified national defense information. Teixeira is an employee of the United States Air Force National Guard.”

Teixeira is an enlisted airman first class — one of the Air National Guard’s lowest ranks. He worked in the Guard’s 102nd Intelligence Wing. Federal authorities say he was also the leader of an online chat group that shared racist memes and information about guns on the Discord online platform popular among gamers. Teixeira is due in federal court in Boston, Massachusetts, today for his arraignment, where he faces charges under the Espionage Act.