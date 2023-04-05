Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to cover up hush-money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels, Playboy model Karen McDougal and a former Trump Tower doorman during his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump is the first U.S. president to be criminally charged; he was also the first president to be impeached twice. Trump was fingerprinted after his arrest Tuesday but did not have his mug shot taken and was not handcuffed. After his arraignment in New York, Trump flew back to his Mar-a-Lago estate, where he railed against his prosecution to his supporters and the media.

Donald Trump: “Our elections were like those of a Third World country. And now this massive election interference at a scale never seen before in our country, beginning with the radical left George Soros-backed prosecutor Alvin Bragg of New York, who campaigned on the fact that he would 'get' President Trump. ’I’m gonna get him. I’m gonna get him.’ This is a guy campaigning.”

Trump also attacked Judge Juan Merchan, and Merchan’s wife and daughter.