In Texas, the man accused of killing five of his neighbors, including a 9-year-old child, at their home in the town of Cleveland Friday night is still at large despite a search involving at least 200 police officers. Authorities said the suspect walked next door and shot the victims with his AR-15 semiautomatic rifle “execution style” after survivor Wilson Garcia asked him to stop firing rounds in his yard as the loud noise was keeping Garcia’s 1-month-old baby awake. Garcia’s wife Sonia Argentina Guzman and 9-year-old son Daniel Enrique Laso were among those killed. Garcia and the family also called the police at least five times, but help never came. This is Wilson Garcia.

Wilson Garcia: “One of the people who was killed saw my wife. She was agonizing on the ground. And she told me to jump out the window because my children were already without their mother, and one of us would have to be left alive to take care of them. And she was the one who helped me to throw myself out the window, but she failed to do so for herself. She died.”

Authorities have identified the other victims as Diana Velazquez Alvarado, Julisa Molina Rivera and Jose Jonathan Casarez. Police said the victims were all from Honduras.

Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott is facing backlash after he tweeted, “I’ve announced a $50K reward for info on the criminal who killed 5 illegal immigrants Friday.” Critics denounced Abbott’s remarks as dehumanizing. This is the local sheriff’s comments.