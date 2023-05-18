Hi there,

From Waterboarding to Rape, Abu Zubaydah Depicts Torture at Black Sites & Gitmo in Graphic Sketches

StoryMay 18, 2023
The Center for Policy and Research has just published a new report titled “American Torturers: FBI and CIA Abuses at Dark Sites and Guantánamo,” which compiles a series of 40 drawings by Guantánamo Bay prisoner Abu Zubaydah that chronicle the horrific torture he endured since 2002 in CIA dark sites and at Guantánamo Bay, where he has been detained without charge since 2006. The United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention has issued a new call for the United States to release him immediately. We speak with one of his attorneys, Mark Denbeaux, and CIA whistleblower John Kiriakou, who exposed the Bush-era torture program and was the only official jailed in connection to it.

Guests
  • Mark Denbeaux
    attorney for Abu Zubaydah, professor at Seton Hall University School of Law and the director of its Center for Policy and Research.
  • John Kiriakou
    former CIA analyst and case officer who exposed the Bush-era torture program and was the only official jailed in connection to it.

