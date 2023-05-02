Millions of people took to the streets around the world to mark May Day, calling for livable wages and stronger labor protections.

In Latin America, workers in Guatemala denounced corruption and intensifying repression in the country. In Chile, police clashed with protesters in the capital Santiago. Thousands also rallied in Argentina and Venezuela, where U.S. sanctions have exacerbated poverty.

In Canada, tens of thousands of federal workers have reached a deal with the government that includes higher wages, bringing an end to Canada’s largest-ever public sector strike for about 100,000 workers. But more than 35,000 revenue agency workers who’ve been on strike since mid-April are still in negotiations.

In Lebanon, migrant domestic workers led a march in Beirut demanding better working conditions and protections. In Sri Lanka, workers protested a bailout agreement with the International Monetary Fund as the country faces its worst economic crisis in history.

In the United Kingdom, nurses and other workers with the National Health Service walked off the job as they continue to demand higher wages. In more news from Europe, hundreds of thousands took to the streets across France as opposition grows against President Emmanuel Macron’s move to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. Close to 300 protesters were arrested as violence erupted in several cities, including Paris, with police firing tear gas at demonstrators. This is a protester in Paris.