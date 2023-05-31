Lawmakers in the U.S. House are voting today on a bill to suspend the debt limit until January 2025, as Congress races against the clock to avert a potentially disastrous default on June 5. On Tuesday, at least 20 far-right Republicans rejected Kevin McCarthy’s debt ceiling deal with President Biden. Members of the House Freedom Caucus are threatening to trigger a vote to remove McCarthy as speaker if the bill passes.

Some progressives have also indicated they will vote down the deal over its work requirements for social programs, and so-called oil and gas “permitting reforms.” Lawmakers on the House Rules Committee narrowly voted to bring the bill to the floor Tuesday evening after exchanging cross-party jabs. This is Pennsylvania Democrat Mary Gay Scanlon, who voted against the bill.