Russia’s military has withdrawn troops and tanks from the streets of Moscow, after the head of the Wagner mercenary group called off a short-lived armed mutiny he launched on Friday. Wagner fighters stopped their advance on the outskirts of Moscow late Saturday after officials reached a deal that guaranteed their safety. They also withdrew from the southern Russian city of Rostov, which they had seized, and returned to their bases. As part of the deal, Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin agreed to go into exile in Belarus. The Kremlin also said he and his fighters would avoid criminal charges despite the revolt. On Saturday, Putin made a brief national address in which he refrained from mentioning Prigozhin by name, but denounced his actions as “treason.”

President Vladimir Putin: “We will protect both our people and our statehood from any threats, including internal betrayal. What we are facing is precisely betrayal. Excessive ambitions and vested interests have led to treason — betrayal of the country, its people and the cause for which the soldiers and commanders of the Wagner Group had fought and died for, side by side with our other units.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the revolt by Wagner mercenaries had exposed chaos in Russia. After headlines, we’ll go to Moscow and Kyiv for the latest.