Donald Trump said Tuesday federal prosecutors have informed him he’s the target of a Justice Department criminal investigation into his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Trump made a similar announcement shortly before special prosecutor Jack Smith filed criminal charges over his mishandling of classified documents.

In Florida, the Trump-appointed federal judge overseeing the classified documents case on Tuesday appeared skeptical of Trump’s request to delay the trial until after the 2024 election. But Judge Aileen Cannon also appeared unlikely to approve a request by federal prosecutors to start the trial before the end of this year.

Meanwhile, all nine justices on Georgia’s Supreme Court have rejected a bid by Trump’s lawyers to block an investigation by Atlanta-area prosecutor Fani Willis into efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election. Willis has said she’ll announce in August whether charges will be brought in the case.