In Niger, the ruling military junta said they will prosecute deposed President Mohamed Bazoum for high treason following his ouster last month in the July 26 coup. The U.S. warned last week of the deteriorating health of Bazoum and two of his family members who have been held in the presidential palace in Niamey with dwindling supplies of food and no electricity.

Meanwhile, Nigerian Islamic scholars say Niger’s coup leaders are open to meeting with ECOWAS in hopes of coming to a diplomatic resolution, after the West African bloc last week said it had activated a “standby force” for possible military intervention.

Over the weekend, a delegation of the Nigerien military traveled to Guinea, where they met with Mamady Doumbouya, who is the interim president of Guinea after leading a military coup in October 2021. Doumbouya expressed solidarity with Niger’s coup.

Col. Mamady Doumbouya: “As far as the Republic of Guinea is concerned, we are Pan-African. When our people have problems, we’re always there, and we’ll always be there. And that’s what happened with my brothers in Mali, Burkina and Niger. As far as we’re concerned, we’re the only ones who can find solutions to our problems.”

Pro-coup Nigeriens have continued to protest against any outside military action. On Friday, they rallied outside the French Army base in the capital Niamey.