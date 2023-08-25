Former President Donald Trump surrendered at Atlanta’s notorious Fulton County Jail on Thursday night, where he was arrested and booked on 13 felony charges over his attempts to overturn the 2020 election result in Georgia, which he lost. Once inside the jail, Trump was fingerprinted and had his mugshot taken. He was released after about 20 minutes on a $200,000 bond. Trump briefly spoke to reporters at the airport after his release Thursday evening.

Donald Trump: “I really believe this is a very sad day for America. This should never happen. If you challenge an election — you should be able to challenge an election. I thought the election was a rigged election, a stolen election, and I should have every right to do that.”

Trump’s former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows also surrendered Thursday and was released on $100,000 bond. Also booked was Harrison Floyd III, the former leader of Black Voices for Trump. Floyd is the only one of Trump’s 18 co-defendants to remain jailed ahead of trial. He faces separate charges in Maryland of assaulting an FBI officer who served him a grand jury subpoena in February.

On Thursday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis asked to move the start of Trump’s trial to October 23, after one Trump co-defendant, Kenneth Chesebro, demanded a speedy trial. Chesebro is the lawyer who proposed Trump use fake electors to try to overturn the election. After headlines, we’ll go to Atlanta, Georgia, for the latest.