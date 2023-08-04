Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is drawing fire for his increasingly violent rhetoric on the campaign trail as he seeks the Republican Party’s nomination for president. On Sunday, DeSantis told a crowd at a New Hampshire campaign event that members of Mexican drug cartels at the U.S.-Mexico border would be “shot stone cold dead.” He also said this about members of the federal bureaucracy.

Gov. Ron DeSantis: “We’re going to have all these deep state people. You know, we’re going to start slitting throats on day one.”

On Thursday, the union representing men’s professional basketball players sounded the alarm over a $50,000 donation made by the Orlando Magic to a super PAC supporting DeSantis’s campaign. The NBA Players Association said in a statement, “The Magic’s donation does not represent player support for the recipient.” The Orlando Magic is owned by the DeVos family, prominent Republicans whose ranks include Betsy DeVos, who served as education secretary under Donald Trump.