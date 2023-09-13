House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has ordered three congressional committees to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Biden.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy: “It appears that the president’s family has been offered special treatment by Biden’s own administration, treatment that not otherwise would have received if they were not related to the president. These are allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption, and they warrant further investigation by the House of Representatives.”

The move came under pressure from far-right Republicans who threatened to remove him as speaker. House investigations led by Republicans have not produced any evidence that Biden personally benefited from his son Hunter Biden’s business deals. McCarthy did not schedule a full House vote on opening the inquiry, as some more moderate Republicans have opposed the action. This all comes as McCarthy is trying to gain his party’s support for a deal to keep the government funded beyond a looming September 30 deadline. Florida’s far-right lawmaker Matt Gaetz threatened Tuesday to bring a motion that could oust McCarthy over the spending bill, investigations into the Bidens and other issues.

Rep. Matt Gaetz: “Mr. Speaker, you are out of compliance with the agreement that allowed you to assume this role. The path forward for the House of Representatives is to either bring you into immediate total compliance or remove you pursuant to a motion to vacate the chair.”

The White House said the impeachment inquiry was “extreme politics at its worst,” while House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries dismissed it as “illegitimate” and “a kangaroo court, fishing expedition, and conspiracy theater rolled into one.”