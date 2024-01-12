The United States and Britain have launched dozens of strikes from the air and sea targeting Yemen in a move many fear could trigger a broader regional war. At least five people were killed. The strikes targeted areas in Yemen controlled by Houthi forces who have been attacking Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea to protest Israel’s bombardment of Gaza. So far the Houthis have not killed anyone aboard the ships, but the group’s actions have disrupted a key global trade route.

In a statement, President Biden said, “These targeted strikes are a clear message that the United States and our partners will not tolerate attacks on our personnel or allow hostile actors to imperil freedom of navigation.” President Biden is the fourth U.S. president in a row to bomb Yemen.

Houthi officials have vowed to retaliate against the strikes and continue targeting Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea until a ceasefire in Gaza is declared.

Abdel-Malek al-Houthi: “We say to all countries, to Asian countries, like China and others, we say to European countries in the West, we say to everyone in the world: There is no problem for you to traverse and pass through the Red Sea. The only targets, exclusively, are ships linked to Israel.”

The Houthis, who control parts of Yemen, are seen as a member of the Iranian-backed Axis of Resistance — a loose-knit group of forces in the region that also include Hamas and Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, in Washington, President Biden is facing pushback from some lawmakers for bombing Yemen without congressional approval. In a message on social media, Congressmember Rashida Tlaib said the president is violating Article I of the Constitution. She went on to say, “The American people are tired of endless war.”