Deadly attacks continue in Gaza, where reports say Israeli strikes killed large numbers of civilians in residential areas of Gaza City. The death toll has now topped 26,700 since the start of Israel’s assault.

Hamas said it is reviewing a new truce proposal negotiated during weekend talks between Qatar, Egypt, Israel and the U.S. Hamas’s political chief, Ismail Haniyeh, said he will visit Cairo soon as part of the ongoing negotiations. Hamas has demanded an end to Israel’s attacks and a “complete withdrawal of occupation forces.”

Displaced Palestinians continue to flee as Israeli attacks target every part of the besieged territory. This is Suleiman, a young boy who fled Khan Younis by wheelchair, after he lost his legs in an Israeli airstrike.

Suleiman Abusari: “My dream was to play football, but the occupation army did not let me play. They cut off my legs. Thank God it wasn’t worse. They stole my dream.”

An average of over 10 children have lost one or both legs each day since Israel’s assault started on October 7. Many amputations have been performed without anesthesia due to the shortage in medical supplies.