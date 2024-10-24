At least 17 Palestinians, including an 11-month-old baby, were killed today in Gaza’s Nuseirat camp, as Israel once again attacked a school turned shelter in central Deir al-Balah.

In northern Gaza, Al Jazeera reports many Civil Defense rescue workers are refusing Israeli orders to evacuate, facing arrest and attacks as they continue their rescue missions, even as their capacity has been nearly wiped out by Israel’s assault. Israel’s siege on northern Gaza, now in its 20th day, has killed over 770 Palestinians. This is a displaced Palestinian woman who fled Beit Lahia.