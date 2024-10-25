In northern Gaza, Israeli soldiers have launched a full-scale attack on Jabaliya. Details are still emerging on what a Gaza Civil Defense spokesperson described as a “major massacre,” with more than 150 people killed or injured as Israeli forces took down a dozen residential buildings.

Late Thursday, Israeli forces stormed Kamal Adwan Hospital, expelling patients and staff, after earlier surrounding and shelling what was essentially the last hospital left standing in the area. Soldiers carried out mass arrests. Doctors say babies and children have died after being cut off from their oxygen supplies. Kamal Adwan’s director, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, says the situation is catastrophic and there is nowhere patients in northern Gaza can go for treatment. After headlines, we’ll hear from the acting director of Al-Awda Hospital, Mohammed Salha.

Israeli attacks in the southern Gaza Strip continue, as well. In Khan Younis, at least 38 people were killed by Israel, including 14 children from the same family.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says he expects Gaza ceasefire talks to resume in the coming days in Doha.