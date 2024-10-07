In Israel, the loved ones of hostages took to the streets over the weekend, blocking traffic in Tel Aviv and holding protests marking the first anniversary of October 7. Over 1,100 people were killed in Israel in the Hamas-led attacks a year ago, while at least 250 were taken hostage. Around 100 of the hostages remain in Gaza, though only 70 of them are still believed to be alive. One hundred five hostages were released by Hamas during a temporary ceasefire in November. This is Yael Or, whose cousin Dror Or was killed one year ago but whose body remains held in Gaza.

Yael Or: “Why are they still in Gaza a full year later? Because of Netanyahu. Netanyahu wants to stay in power forever. And to do that, he has dragged Israel into eternal, never-ending war. This means that our hostages have been abandoned in Hamas death tunnels deep under Gaza. Netanyahu has committed crime against his own people.”

Later in the broadcast, we’ll speak with Israeli peace activist Maoz Inon, who lost both his parents in the October 7 attack.