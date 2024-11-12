Dozens of Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip. On Monday, at least 10 civilians were killed when a pair of Israeli missiles struck a crowded tent cafe west of Khan Younis, an area Israel had designated as a so-called safe zone. That followed Israeli attacks on the Nuseirat refugee camp that killed 20 people, some of whom were reportedly shot as they tried to flee the onslaught. Meanwhile, Palestinian health workers say three medical staffers were injured in an Israeli attack near the besieged Kamal Adwan Hospital near Beit Lahia. It’s been just over 400 days since Israel began its assault on Gaza. For thousands of displaced Palestinians forced to live in makeshift camps, life has become a daily struggle for survival.

Ibtissam Sobh: “The 400 days that have passed feel like 400 years, maybe even more. If there was no war, we wouldn’t have known such hunger and displacement. Before, we were living decently. We were fine and happy, receiving aid packages twice a month. Now there’s no food, no water, no medicine. There’s nothing. We are deprived of everything, even the air we breathe.”

Israel has failed to meet a 30-day deadline set by the Biden administration to end its starvation campaign in northern Gaza, where the U.N. says a famine is imminent. Despite the deadline, the Biden administration still has not triggered U.S. laws requiring it to withhold military support to Israel over gross human rights abuses. In a report co-signed by Oxfam, Refugees International and Save the Children, relief groups write that Israel entirely failed to meet 15 of 19 U.S. demands, warning the situation in northern Gaza is “in an even more dire state today than a month ago.”