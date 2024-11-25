In Gaza, Israel has repeatedly attacked the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia as Israel’s siege on northern Gaza continues. One drone strike injured the hospital’s director, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, who has repeatedly risked his life to keep the hospital open. Last month, his 8-year-old son Ibrahim died in an Israeli attack. On Saturday, Dr. Safiya spoke from a hospital bed in intensive care after the attack.

Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya: “They are targeting everyone. But, by God, this will not stop us from completing our humanitarian role, and we will continue to provide this service at any cost to us. We are still calling upon the world and will keep calling to the hope that there are those with consciences. I was injured in my place of work, and this is an honor for me to be injured in this place, since my blood is not better or more valuable than the rest of the martyrs. But this will not stop us, and we will continue to provide humanitarian service in a place known to the world. And we will provide it, God willing, no matter what it takes, no matter how long it takes, no matter what, even if it costs our lives.”

Twelve other healthcare workers were injured at Kamal Adwan Hospital in another Israeli attack on Friday. Israel also bombed a building in Khan Younis in southern Gaza where several families were staying. At least nine people died, including children.

Ayman Abu Assi: “The world is unfair. We are being killed, and they are not doing anything. There is no food, water, and there is a besiege. And they kill us, and everyone is watching. We only have God. May their souls rest in peace, Ahmed, Mousa and all his friends. They were friends together when they were killed.”

Heavy rains and flooding are leading to more misery in Gaza. A Civil Defense spokesperson said Sunday, “Rainfall has caused severe damage to tents housing thousands of displaced people with water flowing inside the tents and damaging luggage and mattresses.”

Meanwhile, Hamas has announced an Israeli airstrike killed a female Israeli hostage in northern Gaza. The Israeli military did not “confirm or refute” the claim.