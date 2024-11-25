The U.N. climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, has ended with wealthy polluting nations pledging to pay a total of $300 billion a year to help developing nations cope with the climate crisis. But the agreement was widely denounced by nations in the Global South and by climate justice activists. India’s chief negotiator, Chandni Raina, described the deal as “nothing more than an optical illusion.”
Chandni Raina: “We are disappointed with the outcome, which clearly brings out the unwillingness of the developed country parties to fulfill their responsibilities. As we struggle to deal with climate change, the outcome proposed in the paper will further affect our ability to adapt to climate change, greatly impact our NDC ambitions and its implementation, and create further challenges to our resilience, and, above all, will severely impact growth.”
In Gaza, Israel has repeatedly attacked the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia as Israel’s siege on northern Gaza continues. One drone strike injured the hospital’s director, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, who has repeatedly risked his life to keep the hospital open. Last month, his 8-year-old son Ibrahim died in an Israeli attack. On Saturday, Dr. Safiya spoke from a hospital bed in intensive care after the attack.
Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya: “They are targeting everyone. But, by God, this will not stop us from completing our humanitarian role, and we will continue to provide this service at any cost to us. We are still calling upon the world and will keep calling to the hope that there are those with consciences. I was injured in my place of work, and this is an honor for me to be injured in this place, since my blood is not better or more valuable than the rest of the martyrs. But this will not stop us, and we will continue to provide humanitarian service in a place known to the world. And we will provide it, God willing, no matter what it takes, no matter how long it takes, no matter what, even if it costs our lives.”
Twelve other healthcare workers were injured at Kamal Adwan Hospital in another Israeli attack on Friday. Israel also bombed a building in Khan Younis in southern Gaza where several families were staying. At least nine people died, including children.
Ayman Abu Assi: “The world is unfair. We are being killed, and they are not doing anything. There is no food, water, and there is a besiege. And they kill us, and everyone is watching. We only have God. May their souls rest in peace, Ahmed, Mousa and all his friends. They were friends together when they were killed.”
Heavy rains and flooding are leading to more misery in Gaza. A Civil Defense spokesperson said Sunday, “Rainfall has caused severe damage to tents housing thousands of displaced people with water flowing inside the tents and damaging luggage and mattresses.”
Meanwhile, Hamas has announced an Israeli airstrike killed a female Israeli hostage in northern Gaza. The Israeli military did not “confirm or refute” the claim.
Israel is continuing to bombard Lebanon. On Saturday, an Israeli airstrike in central Beirut killed at least 29 people and injured 67 others. Survivors said no warning was issued before the attack.
Jomana Makkie: “What can I tell you? We escaped from Beirut’s southern suburbs, Dahiyeh, and we said we’d take shelter in Beirut because it’s safe. What happened in Dahiyeh has happened to Beirut. At least in Dahiyeh, there’s warnings, and people leave. In Beirut, it happens without warning, crime after crime, children killed. It’s enough, what happened in Gaza and what’s happening here and what happened in Dahiyeh.”
Hezbollah responded by firing about 250 projectiles into Israel. This all comes as new reports are circulating that the Israeli government has “agreed in principle” to a ceasefire in Lebanon.
In other news from Lebanon, Human Rights Watch has accused Israel of committing an apparent war crime by killing three journalists and injuring four others last month. Human Rights Watch found Israel killed the Lebanese journalists using an air-dropped bomb equipped with a U.S.-produced Joint Direct Attack Munition guidance kit in what the group said was “most likely a deliberate attack.”
The Israeli Cabinet has unanimously voted to sanction the Haaretz newspaper, saying the paper’s editorials “have hurt the legitimacy of the state of Israel and its right to self defense.” Under the move, the government will stop advertising in the paper and cut off communications with it. Haaretz responded by saying the decision is “another step in Netanyahu’s journey to dismantle Israeli democracy.”
In other news related to Israel, authorities in the United Arab Emirates have arrested three individuals after the body of an Israeli rabbi, Zvi Kogan, was discovered Sunday, three days after he went missing.
Trump has named controversial far-right pundit Sebastian Gorka to become senior National Security Council director for counterterrorism and deputy assistant to the president. It’s a top post that does not require Senate confirmation. Gorka advised Trump in his first term but was pushed out after The Forward revealed he once had ties to a Hungarian far-right, Nazi-allied group and that he supported an antisemitic and racist paramilitary militia in Hungary while he served as a Hungarian politician.
During an interview earlier this month on the Russian broadcaster RT, Gorka denied Palestine exists.
Afshin Rattansi: “Why can’t you talk about genocide in Gaza? And is that the same” —
Sebastian Gorka: “Because there isn’t” —
Afshin Rattansi: — “with all of the Trump administration?”
Sebastian Gorka: “Because there isn’t any genocide in Gaza. A, there is no such thing as Palestine. Do you know what the etymology of the word 'Palestinian' is? It was a name invented by the Roman Empire” —
Afshin Rattansi: “Yeah, the problem is” —
Sebastian Gorka: — “to insult Jews.”
Afshin Rattansi: “The problem is, is that impartially, interlocutor” —
Sebastian Gorka: “Do you understand? No, no, no, no.”
Afshin Rattansi: “You know that that is not shared” —
Sebastian Gorka: “Let me — let me finish my point.”
Afshin Rattansi: — “by the rest of the world.”
Sebastian Gorka: “Let me — let me finish the point.”
Afshin Rattansi: “The rest of the world disagrees with you.”
Sebastian Gorka: “You know that — you know” —
Afshin Rattansi: “So, you’re going to be as — you’re going to be, again” —
Sebastian Gorka: “I’m glad — I’m glad you talk for the rest of the world.”
Trump has picked former Florida Congressmember Dr. Dave Weldon to be the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Weldon is a vaccine skeptic who has supported the debunked theory linking vaccines to autism.
For surgeon general, Trump tapped Fox News contributor Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, who serves as one of the medical directors at CityMD, a chain of urgent care centers in New York. Trump picked another frequent Fox News commentator, Dr. Martin Makary, to head the Food and Drug Administration. During the COVID pandemic, Makary was a vocal critic of vaccine mandates.
In a surprise pick, Trump has also nominated Brooke Rollins to be agriculture secretary. She served in the first Trump administration and co-founded the America First Policy Institute. Trump has also named former NFL player and White House official Scott Turner to head HUD, the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
This all comes as ethics experts are raising alarms over Trump’s refusal to reveal who is funding his transition operations. Trump has yet to sign an ethics agreement to begin the formal transition process, which has prevented the FBI from doing background checks on any of his nominees.
In other Trump news, New York Judge Juan Merchan has indefinitely postponed sentencing the president-elect over his criminal hush money conviction. In May, a Manhattan jury found Trump guilty on all 34 felony charges of attempting to influence the 2016 presidential election by falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment.
In Uruguay, center-left opposition candidate Yamandú Orsi won a runoff presidential election Sunday, defeating Álvaro Delgado of the ruling center-right Partido Nacional. Orsi is a former mayor and history teacher with the Frente Amplio, or Broad Front party. He spoke from Montevideo after his victory.
President-elect Yamandú Orsi: “I am going to be the president who builds a more integrated society, a more integrated country, where, in addition, despite the differences, no one can ever be left behind from an economic, social and also political point of view.”
In the Philippines, Vice President Sara Duterte threatened to have Filipino President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., his wife and the Filipino House speaker assassinated if she is killed, amid an escalating public falling-out between the countries’ rulers. Sara Duterte made the shocking comments during an official briefing that was live-streamed on Facebook, in response to a viewer comment about her own safety.
Vice President Sara Duterte: “I have talked to a person. I said, 'If I get killed, go kill Ferdinand Marcos Jr., first lady Liza Araneta and Speaker Martin Romualdez.' No joke. No joke. I said, 'Do not stop until you kill them.' And then he said, 'Yes.'”
President Marcos Jr.'s security has been increased as he vowed to take action following the threats. Sara Duterte is the daughter of President Marcos Jr.'s predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, who last month admitted he led a “death squad” while he was the mayor of Davao, and who is being investigated by the International Criminal Court over his “war on drugs,” which killed thousands of people. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is the son of the dictator Ferdinand Marcos, who ruled the Philippines from 1965 until 1986, when he was overthrown in a popular uprising.
In South Korea, negotiations have begun to create a global treaty to dramatically reduce plastic pollution. On Saturday, about 1,500 people marched in Busan carrying banners reading “Cut plastic production” and “Drastic plastic reduction now!”
In Australia, police arrested some 170 people as activists in kayaks formed a blockade at sea to shut down maritime traffic to the Port of Newcastle, one of the world’s largest coal ports. Thousands took part in the climate action in the state of New South Wales. This is Peter Schofield, a doctor and activist with the group Rising Tide Australia.
Dr. Peter Schofield: “We’re here in Newcastle. We’re a singularity, really. It’s in a unique place, being the largest coal port in the world, exporting vast amounts of coal. If we can make a difference here and if we can demonstrate our commitment as a community and as a government to influencing things such that, you know, we minimize that, that can have worldwide implications. And so, what we do here is very, very important.”
