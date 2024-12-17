Here in the United States, the family of Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi, the 26-year-old Turkish American activist who was shot dead by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank in September, is criticizing Secretary of State Antony Blinken after talks at the State Department on Monday. Family members have been demanding the U.S. launch an independent investigation into Eygi’s killing but said they left the meeting disappointed and with doubts that they will ever receive justice. Eygi, a recent graduate of the University of Washington, was shot and killed by Israeli soldiers after taking part in a weekly protest against illegal Israeli settlements in the town of Beita. Witnesses say she was fatally shot in the head by an Israeli sniper after the demonstration had already dispersed.

On Monday evening, Michigan Congressmember Rashida Tlaib rallied with Eygi’s family and supporters in a protest outside the White House.