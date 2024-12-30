In Gaza, a 1-month-old baby named Ali al-Batran has died from hypothermia in the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital. The baby’s death from bitter cold temperatures faced by Palestinians displaced by more than a year of Israeli attacks came just one day after the infant’s twin brother, Jumaa al-Batran, also succumbed to hypothermia. They were the fifth and sixth Palestinian babies to die of exposure this week, as Israeli forces continue their withering assault.

At least 27 Palestinians were killed and 149 wounded in the latest 24-hour reporting period, bringing the official death toll from Israel’s nearly 16-month assault to more than 45,500, though that’s likely a vast undercount.

On Sunday, an Israeli attack on the upper floor of al-Wafa Hospital in Gaza City killed at least seven people and wounded several others. The nearby Ahli Hospital was also damaged from artillery fire.

Meanwhile, CNN reports Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital, is being held at Sde Teiman, an infamous Israeli military base in the Negev Desert that doubles as a prison where Palestinians have been tortured. On Friday, Dr. Safiya was arrested as Israeli troops stormed Kamal Adwan, northern Gaza’s last major functioning hospital, setting the facility on fire and forcing staff and patients outside at gunpoint. This is Faris al-Afaneh, a patient who survived the ordeal.